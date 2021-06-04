Canada negotiates option for an extra 3 million Pfizer COVID-19 doses - Trudeau

Adds Trudeau quotes, details

OTTAWA, June 4 (Reuters) - Canada has negotiated an option with Pfizer Inc PFE.N for an extra 3 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for delivery in September, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a briefing on Friday.

Trudeau said the government was on track to meet its target of inoculating everyone who wanted to be protected against the coronavirus by the end of September.

Trudeau said 65% of Canadians aged 12 and over had received at least one dose, the highest rate in the Group of 20 nations.

"This is really encouraging ... you can be hopeful about this summer and fall," he said.

Canada is now reporting on average around 2,300 new COVID-19 cases a day, down 73% from the peak of the third wave earlier this year, health officials said.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand said Canada had so far received 29 million doses from Pfizer, Moderna Inc MRNA.O and AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L. By the end of September it expected to have received 51 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech BNTX.O vaccine alone, she added.

