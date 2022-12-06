Canada needs to recover billions in overpaid COVID benefits -audit

OTTAWA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian government handed out C$4.6 billion in COVID-19 pandemic-related benefits to ineligible Canadians and Ottawa may be running out of time to recover the overpaid money, Canada's auditor general said in a report on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government rolled out emergency measures including wage and rent subsidies in 2020 to support the economy and help Canadians who lost work due to the pandemic.

In addition to billions paid to individuals, the audit found that at least an estimated C$27.4 billion of payments to individuals and employers should be investigated further. About C$2.3 billion in overpayments had been recovered through voluntary repayments as of summer 2022.

The government relied on information provided by applicants and limited pre‑payment controls to expedite helping people, which meant that there was a risk that some payments would go to ineligible recipients, Canada's Auditor General Karen Hogan said in a statement.

"I am concerned about the lack of rigour on post-payment verifications and collection activities," Hogan said in a statement.

The government must "act now to expand their post-payment verification plans," she said, before seeking to recover the rest of the money owed.

The government planned to verify the payments after the money had been paid, but required that verifications to be done within 36 months for most programs.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.