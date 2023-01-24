US Markets

Canada needs to be 'fiscally prudent' amid global uncertainty - finance minister

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

January 24, 2023 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by Steve Scherer for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday said her approach to this year's budget, due out sometime this spring, would be carefully calibrated due to a high level of uncertainty in the global economy.

"There is still a lot of uncertainty in the world economy, and that means that we do need to continue to take a fiscally prudent approach," Freeland said in answer to a reporters query about this year's budget.

She spoke in Hamilton, Ontario, on the sidelines of a meeting of Cabinet ministers that was streamed online.

