Canada names Tiff Macklem, a former senior deputy, as the next Bank of Canada governor

Credit: REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

OTTAWA, May 1 (Reuters) - Tiff Macklem, a former senior deputy at the Bank of Canada who has recently been a leading voice for a shift toward a low-carbon economy, has been named to take over as governor of the central bank, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Friday.

Macklem, 59, will take over for Stephen Poloz, whose term ends on June 2.

Macklem's appointment means the last four governors have now been brought from outside the central bank. Macklem is currently dean of the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management, a top Canadian business school.

Morneau told reporters that Macklem brings deep knowledge of Canadian economy and markets to the job and his experience will serve the country well amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Ahead of his appointment, Macklem had been seen by some market observers as a major contender for the role, particularly if the economy soured because of his strong understanding of macroeconomics.

Macklem was one of four members of a panel on sustainable finance put together by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government last year. For Newsmaker:

The panel's report said business, government and civil society should work together to mobilize "financial services to deliver the investment, ingenuity and influence needed to ... secure a sustainable economic future."

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson and Steve Scherer Editing by Denny Thomas, Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky)

