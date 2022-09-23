Canada names Jennifer May as its first female ambassador to China -statement

OTTAWA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday appointed Jennifer May its first female ambassador to China, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement, filling a role that has been open since December of last year.

"A dedicated public servant, Ms. May's many years of diverse experience on international missions, and her deep understanding of Asia, will serve to manage this important bilateral relationship and advance Canadian interests in China," Trudeau said in the statement.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)

