US Markets

Canada names Jennifer May as its first female ambassador to China -statement

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published

Canada on Friday appointed Jennifer May its first female ambassador to China, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement, filling a role that has been open since December of last year.

OTTAWA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday appointed Jennifer May its first female ambassador to China, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement, filling a role that has been open since December of last year.

"A dedicated public servant, Ms. May's many years of diverse experience on international missions, and her deep understanding of Asia, will serve to manage this important bilateral relationship and advance Canadian interests in China," Trudeau said in the statement.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular