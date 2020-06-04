US Markets

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp tightens borrowing rules as it forecasts 9-18% home price drop

Contributor
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Published

The government-backed Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation on Thursday said it would tighten borrowing requirements from July 1 for loans it insures as it forecast a 9% to 18% decline in home prices over the next 12 months.

TORONTO, June 4 (Reuters) - The government-backed Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation on Thursday said it would tighten borrowing requirements from July 1 for loans it insures as it forecast a 9% to 18% decline in home prices over the next 12 months.

CMHC is establishing a minimum credit score of 680 for borrowers of insured home loans, and will stop treating "non-traditional" sources of down payment as equity, the group, which insures residential mortgages with down payments of less than 20%, said in an e-mailed statement.

"COVID-19 has exposed long-standing vulnerabilities in our financial markets, and we must act now to protect the economic futures of Canadians," said CMHC Chief Executive Evan Siddall.

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather Editing by Chris Reese)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular