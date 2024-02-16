Canada minister: Navalny's reported death a reminder of Putin's 'oppressive regime'

OTTAWA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The reported death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was a reminder of Russian President Vladimir Putin's "continued oppressive regime," Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Friday.

"Alexei Navalny gave his freedom in the hopes of a better, more democratic future for the Russian people. Reports of his death are a painful reminder of Putin's continued oppressive regime," Joly said in a post on the social media platform X.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Susan Heavey)

