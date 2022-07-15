Canada May wholesale trade up 1.6% on food, machinery

July 15 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade increased by 1.6% in May from April on the higher sales in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector, as well as the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Sales were up in five out of seven subsectors, representing 69.7% of wholesale trade, while sales were higher in seven of the ten provinces. Sales grew by 1.1% in volume terms. (Percent changes) May May Apr (rev) Apr (prev) mo/mo yr/yr mo/mo mo/mo Wholesale trade +1.6 +11.7 -0.5 -0.5 Wholesale trade ex-autos +1.6 +11.7 -0.4 -0.5 Wholesale inventories +2.5 +20.3 +2.4 +1.7 Sectors: Farm products +3.7 +27.2 Food/beverages/tobacco +7.8 +12.4 Personal/household -0.2 +11.4 Motor Vehicles and Parts +1.5 +11.8 Building materials/supplies -4.3 +0.1 Machinery/equipment +3.2 +10.9 Misc. +0.7 +27.4 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 2.0% increase in wholesale trade in May from April. All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

