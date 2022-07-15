US Markets

Canada May wholesale trade up 1.6% on food, machinery

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Canadian wholesale trade increased by 1.6% in May from April on the higher sales in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector, as well as the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

    July 15 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade increased by 1.6% in May from April on the higher sales in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector, as well as the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
    Sales were up in five out of seven subsectors, representing 69.7% of wholesale trade, while sales were higher in seven of the ten provinces. Sales grew by 1.1% in volume terms.

  
      
  
  (Percent changes)
                               May       May     Apr (rev)  Apr (prev)
                              mo/mo     yr/yr     mo/mo      mo/mo
  Wholesale trade             +1.6      +11.7      -0.5       -0.5
  Wholesale trade ex-autos    +1.6      +11.7      -0.4       -0.5
  Wholesale inventories       +2.5      +20.3      +2.4       +1.7
  
  Sectors:
  Farm products               +3.7      +27.2
  Food/beverages/tobacco      +7.8      +12.4        
  Personal/household          -0.2      +11.4
  Motor Vehicles and Parts    +1.5      +11.8
  Building materials/supplies -4.3       +0.1
  Machinery/equipment         +3.2      +10.9   
  Misc.                       +0.7      +27.4
 
  
 
    NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 2.0% increase in wholesale trade in May from April. All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular