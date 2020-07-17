Canada May wholesale trade jumps by 5.7%

Jul 17 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade increased by 5.7% in May from April on stronger sales in the motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Sales were up in six out of seven subsectors, representing 78% of wholesale trade, while sales grew in seven of the ten provinces. Sales rose by 5.2% in volume terms. (Percent changes) May May Apr (rev) Apr (prev) mo/mo yr/yr mo/mo mo/mo Wholesale trade +5.7 -17.7 -21.4 -21.6 Wholesale trade ex-autos +3.8 -8.1 -13.9 -14.2 Wholesale inventories -1.0 +0.1 +1.2 +1.2 Sectors: Farm products +4.5 -0.3 Food/beverages/tobacco +3.4 +1.6 Personal/household +9.0 -9.9 Motor Vehicles and Parts +33.4 -62.6 Building materials/supplies +16.1 -14.0 Machinery/equipment -4.7 -15.7 Misc. +1.7 -1.6 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast an 8.5% increase in wholesale trade in May from April. All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by David Ljunggren) ((david.ljunggren@tr.com; Reuters Ottawa Bureau +1 613 235 6745))

