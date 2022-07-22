US Markets

Canada May retail sales up 2.2%, seen up 0.3% in June

REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canadian retail sales rose 2.2% in May from April at C$62.25 billion ($48.26 billion), on higher sales at gasoline stations, as well as motor vehicle and parts dealers, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Sales were seen to grow 0.3% in June, the agency said in a flash estimate.

Sales increased in eight of 11 subsectors, representing 86.8% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales were up 0.4%.

(Percent changes)

May

May

Apr(rev) Apr(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

+2.2 +14.1

+0.7

+0.9 Excluding autos/parts +1.9 +18.6

+1.1

+1.3

NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. ($1=$1.29 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith)

