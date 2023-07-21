Canada May retail sales up 0.2% on autos; seen unchanged in June

July 21 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales grew by 0.2% in May from April at C$66.03 billion ($50.14 billion), led by increases at motor vehicle and parts dealers as well as food and beverage retailers, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Sales were likely unchanged in June, the agency said in a flash estimate.

In May, sales were up in five of nine subsectors, representing 94.5% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales increased 0.1%.

(Percent changes)

May

May

Apr(rev) Apr(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

+0.2

+0.5

+1.0

+1.1 Excluding autos/parts +0.0

-1.4

+1.2

+1.3

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast a 0.5% increase in retail sales in May from April, and for sales ex-autos to rise 0.3%. All figures are seasonally adjusted. ($1=$1.3170 Canadian) (Reporting by Ismail Shakil) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/SALESFIGURES

