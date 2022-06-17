Canada May producer prices up 1.7% on energy

June 17 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada rose by 1.7% in May from April on higher prices for energy and petroleum products, as well as chemicals and chemical products, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The increase followed a 0.8% increase in April. Raw materials prices were up 2.5% in May, and were up 37.4% on the year. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year May Apr(rev) Apr(prev) May Apr(rev) Apr(prev) total +1.7 +0.8 +0.8 +15.0 +16.4 +16.4 ex energy/petrol +0.3 +0.2 +0.1 +8.4 +10.9 +10.9 RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year May Apr(rev) Apr(prev) May Apr(rev) Apr(prev) total +2.5 -2.1 -2.0 +37.4 +38.3 +38.4 ex crude energy -1.8 +0.8 +0.9 +14.8 +21.3 +21.3 (Reporting by Dale Smith)

