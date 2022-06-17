US Markets

Canada May producer prices up 1.7% on energy

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Producer prices in Canada rose by 1.7% in May from April on higher prices for energy and petroleum products, as well as chemicals and chemical products, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

    The increase followed a 0.8% increase in April. Raw materials prices were up 2.5% in May, and were up 37.4% on the year.

    
 
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   May   Apr(rev)  Apr(prev)    May   Apr(rev)  Apr(prev) 
 total            +1.7    +0.8      +0.8      +15.0   +16.4     +16.4
 ex energy/petrol +0.3    +0.2      +0.1       +8.4   +10.9     +10.9 
 
RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   May   Apr(rev)  Apr(prev)    May   Apr(rev)  Apr(prev) 
 total            +2.5    -2.1      -2.0      +37.4   +38.3     +38.4
 ex crude energy  -1.8    +0.8      +0.9      +14.8   +21.3     +21.3



   (Reporting by Dale Smith)

