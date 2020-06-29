US Markets

Canada May producer prices up 1.2% on meat, energy

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALEX FILIPE

Producer prices in Canada rose by 1.2% in May from April on higher prices for meat, fish, and dairy products, as well as energy and petroleum products, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

    June 29 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada rose by 1.2% in May from April on higher prices for meat, fish, and dairy products, as well as energy and petroleum products, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
    The rise followed a 2.3% decrease in April. Raw materials prices were up 16.4% in May, and were down 24.3% on the year.

    
 
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   May   Apr(rev)  Apr(prev)    May   Apr(rev)  Apr(prev) 
 total            +1.2    -2.3      -2.3       -4.9    -6.0      -6.0
 ex energy/petrol +0.8    +0.1      +0.1       +1.6    +0.5      +0.5 
 
RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   May   Apr(rev)  Apr(prev)    May   Apr(rev)  Apr(prev) 
 total           +16.4   -13.4     -13.4      -24.3   -36.6     -36.7
 ex crude energy  +1.8    -0.9      -0.9       -1.1    -3.7      -4.0



    NOTE: 
   (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Kelsey Johnson)((kelsey.johnson@tr.com; Reuters Ottawa Bureau +1 613 235 6745))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    Jun 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular