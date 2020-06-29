Canada May producer prices up 1.2% on meat, energy

June 29 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada rose by 1.2% in May from April on higher prices for meat, fish, and dairy products, as well as energy and petroleum products, Statistics Canada said on Monday. The rise followed a 2.3% decrease in April. Raw materials prices were up 16.4% in May, and were down 24.3% on the year. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year May Apr(rev) Apr(prev) May Apr(rev) Apr(prev) total +1.2 -2.3 -2.3 -4.9 -6.0 -6.0 ex energy/petrol +0.8 +0.1 +0.1 +1.6 +0.5 +0.5 RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year May Apr(rev) Apr(prev) May Apr(rev) Apr(prev) total +16.4 -13.4 -13.4 -24.3 -36.6 -36.7 ex crude energy +1.8 -0.9 -0.9 -1.1 -3.7 -4.0 NOTE: (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Kelsey Johnson)((kelsey.johnson@tr.com; Reuters Ottawa Bureau +1 613 235 6745))

