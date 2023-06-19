Canada May producer prices down 1.0% on energy, metals

June 19 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada fell by 1.0% in May from April on lower prices for refined petroleum energy products, as well as primary non-ferrous metal products, Statistics Canada said on Monday. The decrease followed a downwardly revised 0.6% decrease in April. Raw materials prices were down 4.9% in May, and were down 18.4% on the year. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year May Apr(rev) Apr(prev) May Apr(rev) Apr(prev) total -1.0 -0.6 -0.2 -6.3 -3.8 -3.5 ex energy/petrol -0.4 -0.2 -0.1 -1.6 -1.0 -1.0 RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year May Apr(rev) Apr(prev) May Apr(rev) Apr(prev) total -4.9 +1.8 +2.9 -18.4 -11.5 -10.8 ex crude energy -2.2 +0.4 +2.1 -6.8 -6.0 -4.8 (Reporting by Dale Smith)

