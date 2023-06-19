News & Insights

Canada May producer prices down 1.0% on energy, metals

June 19, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    June 19 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada fell by 1.0% in May from April on lower prices for refined petroleum energy products, as well as primary non-ferrous metal products, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
    The decrease followed a downwardly revised 0.6% decrease in April. Raw materials prices were down 4.9% in May, and were down 18.4% on the year.

    
 
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   May   Apr(rev)  Apr(prev)    May   Apr(rev)  Apr(prev) 
 total            -1.0    -0.6      -0.2       -6.3    -3.8      -3.5
 ex energy/petrol -0.4    -0.2      -0.1       -1.6    -1.0      -1.0 
 
RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   May   Apr(rev)  Apr(prev)    May   Apr(rev)  Apr(prev) 
 total            -4.9    +1.8      +2.9      -18.4   -11.5     -10.8
 ex crude energy  -2.2    +0.4      +2.1       -6.8    -6.0      -4.8



   (Reporting by Dale Smith)

