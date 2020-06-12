Commodities

Canada May industrial prices rise as coronavirus closures drive up meat costs- flash estimate

Steve Scherer Reuters
Producer prices in Canada gained 1.2 percent in May from April, the first increase recorded this year, led by strong gains in meat prices caused as COVID-19 closed down packing plants, according to a flash estimate on Friday.

Overall prices for meat products rose 12.6%, but within that category fresh and frozen pork posted its largest every monthly gain of 30.4%, Statistics Canada said. Producer prices fell 4.8%from a year earlier.

"Meat plants across Canada and the United States were affected by COVID-19, resulting in closures or reduced

production capacity. This led to reduced market supply in May, and therefore higher prices," Statscan said.

