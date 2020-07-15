Canada May factory sales up 10.7%
OTTAWA, July 15 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales jumped by 10.7% in May from April as many manufacturers resumed operations following partial shutdowns related to the coronavirus, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. Excluding vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were up 6.8%. Month/month change (%)
May Apr(rev) Apr(prev) Sales
+10.7 -29.7
-28.5 Sales ex-autos
+6.8 -20.8
-21.5 Inventories
-1.5
N/A
-0.6 Unfilled orders
-2.4
N/A
-1.2 New orders
+9.4 -31.7
-31.3
May Apr(rev) Apr(prev) Inv/sale ratio
2.15
N/A
2.41
NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 9.5% increase in the value of shipments in May from April. All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Edited by David Ljunggren) ((david.ljunggren@tr.com; Reuters Ottawa Bureau +1 613 235 6745))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.