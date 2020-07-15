US Markets

Canada May factory sales up 10.7%

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canadian factory sales jumped by 10.7% in May from April as many manufacturers resumed operations following partial shutdowns related to the coronavirus, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

OTTAWA, July 15 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales jumped by 10.7% in May from April as many manufacturers resumed operations following partial shutdowns related to the coronavirus, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. Excluding vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were up 6.8%. Month/month change (%)

May Apr(rev) Apr(prev) Sales

+10.7 -29.7

-28.5 Sales ex-autos

+6.8 -20.8

-21.5 Inventories

-1.5

N/A

-0.6 Unfilled orders

-2.4

N/A

-1.2 New orders

+9.4 -31.7

-31.3

May Apr(rev) Apr(prev) Inv/sale ratio

2.15

N/A

2.41

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 9.5% increase in the value of shipments in May from April. All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Edited by David Ljunggren) ((david.ljunggren@tr.com; Reuters Ottawa Bureau +1 613 235 6745))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular