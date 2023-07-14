Canada May factory sales up 1.2% on chemicals, autos

July 14 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales grew by 1.2% in May from April on higher sales of chemical products, as well as motor vehicles, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Excluding vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were up 0.7%.
Month/month change (%)
May Apr(rev) Apr(prev) Sales
+1.2
-0.1
+0.3 Sales ex-autos
+0.7
-0.4
-0.7 Inventories
-0.6
-0.0
-0.0 Unfilled orders
-1.5
+0.2
-0.2 New orders
-1.3
+3.1
+2.9
May Apr(rev) Apr(prev) Inv/sales ratio
1.69
1.72
1.71
NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast an increase of 0.8% in manufacturing sales in May from April. All figures are seasonally adjusted.
(Reporting by Dale Smith; editing by Ismail Shakil) ((ismail.shakil@tr.com)) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING
