Canada May factory sales up 1.2% on chemicals, autos

Credit: REUTERS/Cole Burston

July 14, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 14 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales grew by 1.2% in May from April on higher sales of chemical products, as well as motor vehicles, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Excluding vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were up 0.7%.

Month/month change (%)

May Apr(rev) Apr(prev) Sales

+1.2

-0.1

+0.3 Sales ex-autos

+0.7

-0.4

-0.7 Inventories

-0.6

-0.0

-0.0 Unfilled orders

-1.5

+0.2

-0.2 New orders

-1.3

+3.1

+2.9

May Apr(rev) Apr(prev) Inv/sales ratio

1.69

1.72

1.71

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast an increase of 0.8% in manufacturing sales in May from April. All figures are seasonally adjusted.

(Reporting by Dale Smith; editing by Ismail Shakil) ((ismail.shakil@tr.com)) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
