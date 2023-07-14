Canada May factory sales up 1.2% on chemicals, autos

July 14 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales grew by 1.2% in May from April on higher sales of chemical products, as well as motor vehicles, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Excluding vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were up 0.7%.

Month/month change (%)

May Apr(rev) Apr(prev) Sales

+1.2

-0.1

+0.3 Sales ex-autos

+0.7

-0.4

-0.7 Inventories

-0.6

-0.0

-0.0 Unfilled orders

-1.5

+0.2

-0.2 New orders

-1.3

+3.1

+2.9

May Apr(rev) Apr(prev) Inv/sales ratio

1.69

1.72

1.71

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast an increase of 0.8% in manufacturing sales in May from April. All figures are seasonally adjusted.

(Reporting by Dale Smith; editing by Ismail Shakil) ((ismail.shakil@tr.com)) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING

