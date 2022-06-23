US Markets

Canada May factory sales most likely down 2.5% - Statscan flash estimate

Dale Smith Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Cole Burston

Canadian factory sales most likely fell 2.5% in May from April, largely driven by lower sales in the motor vehicle and primary metal industries, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Thursday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 71.8%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 94.1%.

(Reporting by Dale Smith; editing by Steve Scherer)

