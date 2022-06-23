Canada May factory sales most likely down 2.5% - Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, June 23 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales most likely fell 2.5% in May from April, largely driven by lower sales in the motor vehicle and primary metal industries, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Thursday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 71.8%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 94.1%.

(Reporting by Dale Smith; editing by Steve Scherer)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.