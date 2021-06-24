US Markets

Canada May factory sales likely rose by 1.0% - Statscan flash estimate

Steve Scherer Reuters
Canadian factory sales likely rose 1.0% in May from April on widespread growth in several industries, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Thursday.

Factory sales fell 2.1% in April.

Statscan said the estimate had been calculated based on responses received from 63.0% of companies surveyed. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 91.6%, it added.

