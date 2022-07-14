Canada May factory sales down 2.0% on autos, metals

July 14 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales fell by 2.0% in May from April on lower sales in motor vehicles, as well as primary metals, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Excluding vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were up 0.3%.

Month/month change (%)

May Apr(rev) Apr(prev) Sales

-2.0

+2.6

+1.7 Sales ex-autos

+0.3

+1.4

+1.2 Inventories

+1.6

+2.4

+2.3 Unfilled orders

-0.8

+3.1

+2.9 New orders

-7.1

+4.8

+3.1

May Apr(rev) Apr(prev) Inv/sales ratio

1.59

1.54

1.55

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 2.0% decrease in factory sales in May from April.

(Reporting by Dale Smith)

