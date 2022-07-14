US Markets

Canada May factory sales down 2.0% on autos, metals

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EVAN BUHLER

Canadian factory sales fell by 2.0% in May from April on lower sales in motor vehicles, as well as primary metals, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Excluding vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were up 0.3%.

Month/month change (%)

May Apr(rev) Apr(prev) Sales

-2.0

+2.6

+1.7 Sales ex-autos

+0.3

+1.4

+1.2 Inventories

+1.6

+2.4

+2.3 Unfilled orders

-0.8

+3.1

+2.9 New orders

-7.1

+4.8

+3.1

May Apr(rev) Apr(prev) Inv/sales ratio

1.59

1.54

1.55

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 2.0% decrease in factory sales in May from April.

(Reporting by Dale Smith)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

