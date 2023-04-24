Canada March wholesale trade most likely down 0.4% -Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, April 24 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade most likely fell 0.4% in March from February, largely due to lower sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies as well as miscellaneous goods subsectors, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Monday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 56.6%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 84.2%.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Dale Smith)

