Canada March wholesale trade likely down 0.3% - Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, April 25 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade most likely fell 0.3% in March from February, largely driven by lower sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Monday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 58.1%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 88.0%.

