US Markets

Canada March wholesale trade likely down 0.3% - Statscan flash estimate

Contributors
Julie Gordon Reuters
Dale Smith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canadian wholesale trade most likely fell 0.3% in March from February, largely driven by lower sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Monday.

Corrects to wholesale trade from factory sales

OTTAWA, April 25 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade most likely fell 0.3% in March from February, largely driven by lower sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Monday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 58.1%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 88.0%.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Dale Smith in Ottawa, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular