Canada March trade deficit widens as coronavirus hits, April to be worse

OTTAWA, May 5 (Reuters) - Canada's trade deficit widened to C$1.41 billion ($1.00 billion) in March as the COVID-19 pandemic and low demand for oil hit the economy, and April's shortfall will be worse, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a shortfall of C$2 billion. Statistics Canada revised the February deficit figure to C$894 million from an initial C$983 million.

Exports fell by 4.7% and imports dropped by 3.5%, both the largest month-on-month declines seen since June 2018.

The pandemic has disrupted global supply chains and forced officials to shutter non-essential businesses and urge people to stay home.

"With a full month of physical distancing policies in place in April, merchandise trade values are expected to decrease more severely next month," Statscan said in a commentary.

($1=1.4041 Canadian dollars)

Graphic - Canada economic snapshothttp://tmsnrt.rs/2e8hNWV

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

