Canada March retail sales rose 3.6% on building supplies

May 21 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales rose 3.6% in March from February to C$57.61 billion ($48.01 billion), largely on higher sales in building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers, as well as clothing and clothing accessories stores, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Sales were up in 10 of 11 subsectors, representing 79.1% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales increased by 3.2%.

(Percent changes)

Mar

Mar

Feb(rev) Feb(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

+3.6 +23.7

+5.8

+4.8 Excluding autos/parts +4.3 +13.4

+5.6

+4.8

NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 2.3% increase in overall sales in March, and for sales to increase 2.2% excluding autos. ($1=$1.20 Canadian)

