Canada March retail sales make record 10.0% decrease

May 22 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales fell by a record 10.0% in March from February at C$47.07 billion ($33.60 billion), as lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers, clothing stores and gasoline stations led the decrease as the economy started feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Sales were down in six of 11 subsectors, representing 39.2% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales fell by a record 8.2%.

(Percent changes)

March March

Feb(rev) Feb(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

-10.0

-8.4

+0.4

+0.3 Excluding autos/parts -0.4

+0.7

+0.1

-0.0

NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a -10.0% decrease in overall sales in March, and for sales to fall -5.0% excluding autos. ($1=$1.4010 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith; editing by Kelsey Johnson) ((Reuters Ottawa Bureau; 1-613-235-6745; Kelsey.Johnson@tr.com))

