Canada March retail sales flat, seen up 0.8% in April

May 26 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales were unchanged in March from February at C$60.09 billion ($46.91 billion), as lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers offset gains in all other subsectors, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. Sales were seen to grow 0.8% in April, the agency said in a flash estimate.

Sales increased in 10 of 11 subsectors, representing 75.0% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales were down 1.0%.

(Percent changes)

Mar

Mar

Feb(rev) Feb(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

0.0

+2.7

+0.2

+0.1 Excluding autos/parts +2.4

+4.7

+1.8

+2.1

NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 1.4% increase in overall sales in March, and for sales to increase 2.0% excluding autos. ($1=$1.2809 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.