US Markets

Canada March retail sales flat, seen up 0.8% in April

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canadian retail sales were unchanged in March from February at C$60.09 billion ($46.91 billion), as lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers offset gains in all other subsectors, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. Sales were seen to grow 0.8% in April, the agency said in a flash estimate.

May 26 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales were unchanged in March from February at C$60.09 billion ($46.91 billion), as lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers offset gains in all other subsectors, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. Sales were seen to grow 0.8% in April, the agency said in a flash estimate.

Sales increased in 10 of 11 subsectors, representing 75.0% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales were down 1.0%.

(Percent changes)

Mar

Mar

Feb(rev) Feb(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

0.0

+2.7

+0.2

+0.1 Excluding autos/parts +2.4

+4.7

+1.8

+2.1

NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 1.4% increase in overall sales in March, and for sales to increase 2.0% excluding autos. ($1=$1.2809 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular