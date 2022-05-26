Canada March retail sales flat, seen up 0.8% in April
May 26 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales were unchanged in March from February at C$60.09 billion ($46.91 billion), as lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers offset gains in all other subsectors, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. Sales were seen to grow 0.8% in April, the agency said in a flash estimate.
Sales increased in 10 of 11 subsectors, representing 75.0% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales were down 1.0%.
(Percent changes)
Mar
Mar
Feb(rev) Feb(prev)
mo/mo yr/yr
mo/mo
mo/mo Total
0.0
+2.7
+0.2
+0.1 Excluding autos/parts +2.4
+4.7
+1.8
+2.1
NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 1.4% increase in overall sales in March, and for sales to increase 2.0% excluding autos. ($1=$1.2809 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith)
