Canada March retail sales down 1.4% on autos, seen up 0.2% in April

May 19, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

May 19 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales fell by 1.4% in March from February at C$65.29 billion ($48.83 billion), on lower sales at motor vehicles and parts dealers, as well as gasoline stations, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Sales were seen to rise by 0.2% in April, the agency said in a flash estimate.

Sales were down in five of nine subsectors, representing 55.5% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales decreased 1.0%.

(Percent changes)

Mar

Mar

Feb(rev) Feb(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

-1.4

+2.4

-0.2

-0.2 Excluding autos/parts -0.3

+0.5

-0.7

-0.7

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast a 1.4% decline in retail sales in March from February. All figures are seasonally adjusted. ($1=$1.3372 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/SALESFIGURES

