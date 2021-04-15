Canada March producer prices seen rising 1.6% on month - Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, April 15 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada most likely rose by 1.6% in March from February, Statistics Canada said on Thursday in a preliminary flash estimate. Excluding energy and petroleum products, the producer prices likely rose 1.3%.

