Canada March producer prices seen rising 1.6% on month - Statscan flash estimate

Steve Scherer Reuters
OTTAWA, April 15 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada most likely rose by 1.6% in March from February, Statistics Canada said on Thursday in a preliminary flash estimate. Excluding energy and petroleum products, the producer prices likely rose 1.3%.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Dale Smith)

