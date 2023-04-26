Canada March factory sales most likely up 0.7% - Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, April 26 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales most likely rose 0.7% in March from February, largely driven by transportation equipment, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Wednesday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 73.1%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 94.6%.

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing Ismail Shakil)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.