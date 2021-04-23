Canada March factory sales most likely rose 3.5% - Statscan flash estimate

April 23 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales most likely rose 3.5% in March from February, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Friday. The increase is mostly attributed to higher sales in transportation equipment and the petroleum and coal product industries.

Factory sales fell 1.6% in February.

Statscan said the estimate had been calculated based on responses received from 58.7% of companies surveyed. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 90.5%, it added.

