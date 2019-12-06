Canada loses surprise 71,200 jobs in November, unemployment rate jumps to 5.9%

By Kelsey Johnson

OTTAWA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian job market lost a surprise 71,200 net positions in November while the unemployment rate rose to 5.9%, the highest seen in more than a year, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday, largely on losses in the manufacturing and public administration sectors.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a gain of 10,000 jobs and had predicted the unemployment rate would hold steady at 5.5%, a near record low. Wages for permanent employees jumped by 4.4% matching the gain seen in October, Statistics Canada said.

November's unemployment rate was the highest seen since the 6.0% reported in August 2018, while Statscan said 38,400 full-time jobs and 32,800 part-time jobs were lost in November.

Canada's goods-producing industries saw a decline of 26,600 net jobs, largely on manufacturing. The services sector lost 44,400 net jobs.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday held its overnight interest rate steady, which it has done for more than a year even as several of its counterparts have eased. Future moves, it said, would depend on its assessment of the damage done by trade conflicts against sources of resiliency in the economy.

On Thursday, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane told a business audience Canada's strong labor market, particularly in the service sector, has been underpinning the economy, and data was suggesting the jobs market was tightening.

Statscan said Friday the manufacturing sector lost 27,500 jobs in November, while there were 24,900 fewer public administration jobs, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Many of the losses in public administration, analysts said, were because of the conclusion of the October national election.

