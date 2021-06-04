Canada loses 68,000 jobs in May, unemployment rate rises to 8.2%

Adds details, CAD reax

OTTAWA, June 4 (Reuters) - Canada lost more jobs than expected in May as lockdowns imposed to curb a harsh third wave of COVID-19 continued to weigh on the economy, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

Some 68,000 jobs were lost in May, more than the average analyst prediction for a loss of 20,000. The unemployment rate climbed to 8.2%, in line with analyst expectations. Employment is now 3% below pre-pandemic levels, Statscan said.

Full-time employment was down by 13,800 while part-time employment fell by 54,200 positions. Employment in the goods sector fell 41,600 on a decrease in construction and manufacturing. Services sector employment fell by 21,800 jobs.

The Canadian dollar CAD= clawed back an earlier decline to trade near 1.2109 to the greenback, or 82.58 U.S. cents, after the jobs data.

