Canada loses 68,000 jobs in May, unemployment rate rises to 8.2%

OTTAWA, June 4 (Reuters) - Canada lost 68,000 jobs in May and the unemployment rate rose to 8.2%, as lockdowns imposed to curb a harsh third wave of COVID-19 continued to weigh on the economy, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a loss of 20,000 jobs and for the unemployment rate to rise to 8.2%.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

