Canada loses 39,700 jobs in August, jobless rate climbs to 5.4%

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canada's economy shed jobs for the third month in a row in August, losing a net 39,700 jobs, entirely in full-time work, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate climbed to 5.4%.

    Employment in the goods producing sector fell by a net 13,900 jobs, largely in construction. The services sector was down by a net 25,800 positions, mostly in educational services.

    
 
                         Aug 2022       July 2022
    Jobs gain/loss       -39,700         -30,600          
        full-time        -77,200         -13,100
        part-time        +37,500         -17,500       

    Unemployment rate       5.4%            4.9%         
    Participation          64.8%           64.7% 
    Labor force       20.640 mln      20.574 mln      

                       Aug 2022        Aug 2021     % change 
    Avg hourly wage    C$32.52         C$30.80        +5.6
   
  
 
    NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected an increase of 15,000 jobs in August, and for the unemployment rate to climb to 5.0%. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees.

    (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon) ((julie.gordon@tr.com))

