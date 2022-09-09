Canada loses 39,700 jobs in August, jobless rate climbs to 5.4%

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Canada's economy shed jobs for the third month in a row in August, losing a net 39,700 jobs, entirely in full-time work, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate climbed to 5.4%. Employment in the goods producing sector fell by a net 13,900 jobs, largely in construction. The services sector was down by a net 25,800 positions, mostly in educational services. Aug 2022 July 2022 Jobs gain/loss -39,700 -30,600 full-time -77,200 -13,100 part-time +37,500 -17,500 Unemployment rate 5.4% 4.9% Participation 64.8% 64.7% Labor force 20.640 mln 20.574 mln Aug 2022 Aug 2021 % change Avg hourly wage C$32.52 C$30.80 +5.6 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected an increase of 15,000 jobs in August, and for the unemployment rate to climb to 5.0%. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon) ((julie.gordon@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.