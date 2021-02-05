US Markets

Canada loses 212,800 jobs in January, unemployment rate 9.4%

Contributor
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AARON HARRIS

OTTAWA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canada lost 212,800 jobs in January, the largest monthly decline since April 2020, and the unemployment rate rose to 9.4%, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

The loss missed analyst estimates of a loss of 47,500 jobs, while the unemployment rate missed estimates of 8.9%.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; editing by Jason Neely)

