Canada loses 207,100 jobs in April, unemployment rate rises to 8.1%

OTTAWA, May 7 (Reuters) - Canada lost 207,100 jobs in April and the unemployment rate rose to 8.1%, hit by the impact of fresh restrictions imposed to curb a harsh third wave of COVID-19, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a loss of 175,000 jobs and for the unemployment rate to rise to 7.8%.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.