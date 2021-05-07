US Markets

Canada loses 207,100 jobs in April, unemployment rate rises to 8.1%

Julie Gordon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

OTTAWA, May 7 (Reuters) - Canada lost 207,100 jobs in April and the unemployment rate rose to 8.1%, hit by the impact of fresh restrictions imposed to curb a harsh third wave of COVID-19, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a loss of 175,000 jobs and for the unemployment rate to rise to 7.8%.

