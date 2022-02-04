Canada loses 200,100 jobs in Jan, unemployment rate rises to 6.5%
Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy lost a net 200,100 jobs in January, more than expected, and the jobless rate jumped to 6.5% from 6.0% in December, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.
Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a loss of 117,500 jobs and for the unemployment rate to increase to 6.2%.
