Canada loses 200,100 jobs in Jan, unemployment rate rises to 6.5%

The Canadian economy lost a net 200,100 jobs in January, more than expected, and the jobless rate jumped to 6.5% from 6.0% in December, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a loss of 117,500 jobs and for the unemployment rate to increase to 6.2%.

