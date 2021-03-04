Canada looking at all options to keep Line 5 pipeline operating

CALGARY, Alberta, March 4 (Reuters) - Canada is looking at all its options with regards to the disputed Line 5 oil pipeline, Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan said on Thursday, saying that Canada will invoke whatever measures are needed to keep the pipeline operating.

The U.S. state of Michigan has ordered owner Enbridge Inc ENB.TO to shut down Line 5, which delivers 540,000 barrels per day of light crude oil and propane from Canada, by May because of concerns the aging pipeline could leak into the Great Lakes.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Leslie Adler)

