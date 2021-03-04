US Markets
ENB

Canada looking at all options to keep Line 5 pipeline operating

Contributor
Nia Williams Reuters
Published

Canada is looking at all its options with regards to the disputed Line 5 oil pipeline, Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan said on Thursday, saying that Canada will invoke whatever measures are needed to keep the pipeline operating.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 4 (Reuters) - Canada is looking at all its options with regards to the disputed Line 5 oil pipeline, Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan said on Thursday, saying that Canada will invoke whatever measures are needed to keep the pipeline operating.

The U.S. state of Michigan has ordered owner Enbridge Inc ENB.TO to shut down Line 5, which delivers 540,000 barrels per day of light crude oil and propane from Canada, by May because of concerns the aging pipeline could leak into the Great Lakes.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 403 531 1624; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More