News & Insights

US Markets

Canada Life suspends relationship with Odey wealth management unit- statement

Credit: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

June 09, 2023 — 06:02 am EDT

Written by Naomi Rovnick for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Canada Life, the asset manager, said on Friday it has suspended client access to Crispin Odey's wealth management unit following allegations of sexual misconduct by the hedge fund manager in a Financial Times article on Thursday.

Canada Life, which had offered its private clients access to Odey Wealth Management through its discretionary management service, said that it had "suspended relationships with Odey Wealth Management with immediate effect."

Odey Asset Management did not immediately respond to a call and emails from Reuters.

A Canada Life said the company would not be accepting any new fund flows.

"An internal review is underway to assess the impact on existing customers," a statement sent to Reuters said.

The FT and Tortoise, in a joint investigation, reported that 13 women alleged founder and owner Crispin Odey, one of Britain's best-known hedge fund managers, had sexually assaulted or harassed them over a 25-year period.

(Reporting by Naomi Rovnick; additional reporting Nell Mackenzie; Editing by Dhara Ranasignhe)

((Naomi.Rovnick@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.