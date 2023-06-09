Canada Life suspends relationship with Odey wealth management unit- statement

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Canada Life, the asset manager, said on Friday it has suspended client access to Crispin Odey's wealth management unit following allegations of sexual misconduct by the hedge fund manager in a Financial Times article on Thursday.

Canada Life, which had offered its private clients access to Odey Wealth Management through its discretionary management service, said that it had "suspended relationships with Odey Wealth Management with immediate effect."

Odey Asset Management did not immediately respond to a call and emails from Reuters.

A Canada Life said the company would not be accepting any new fund flows.

"An internal review is underway to assess the impact on existing customers," a statement sent to Reuters said.

The FT and Tortoise, in a joint investigation, reported that 13 women alleged founder and owner Crispin Odey, one of Britain's best-known hedge fund managers, had sexually assaulted or harassed them over a 25-year period.

