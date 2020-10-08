US Markets
BLK

Canada Life reopens suspended UK property fund

Contributor
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published

Canada Life has reopened its suspended 341 million pound ($441.94 million) UK property fund as of Thursday, a spokesperson said by email.

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Canada Life has reopened its suspended 341 million pound ($441.94 million) UK property fund as of Thursday, a spokesperson said by email.

"Following the latest valuation of the LF CanLife UK Property ACS, we can confirm we are able to remove the 185-day notice period for trades, which effectively means the funds have re-opened from 8 October 2020," the firm said in an emailed statement.

Much of Britain's UK property fund market was frozen for six months as it was not possible to give an accurate valuation of the funds' assets.

But funds such as those managed by BlackRock BLK.N and Legal and General LGEN.L have started to reopen after surveyors lifted a "material uncertainty" clause last month.

($1 = 0.7716 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, Editing by Lawrence White)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391; Reuters Messaging: carolyn.cohn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLK

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular