US Markets

Canada legislators approve proposal to expand emergency wage subsidy program

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Canada's House of Commons elected chamber on Tuesday voted to approve the expansion of an emergency wage subsidy program so all businesses suffering losses from the coronavirus outbreak will benefit.

OTTAWA, July 21 (Reuters) - Canada's House of Commons elected chamber on Tuesday voted to approve the expansion of an emergency wage subsidy program so all businesses suffering losses from the coronavirus outbreak will benefit.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau last week said Ottawa would drop a requirement stipulating businesses needed to show a 30% drop in revenue to be eligible.

The upper Senate chamber is set to give its final endorsement later on Tuesday.

Some firms had complained the eligibility rules were too onerous and could prevent them from fully reopening for fear they would lose access to the subsidy. The changes will come into effect in July and will run to Dec 19.

Canada has provided more than C$212 billion ($158 billion) in direct COVID-19 aid for those hit by the outbreak and nearly 14% of gross domestic product in total support.

($1=1.3454 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Tom Brown)

((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular