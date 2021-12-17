Canada leaves mortgage stress test benchmark unchanged despite record-high home prices

TORONTO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canada's financial regulator left the benchmark for its mortgage stress test unchanged, despite growing concerns about a red-hot housing market that shows no sign of cooling.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said the minimum qualifying rate for uninsured mortgage borrowers will stay at 5.25%, keeping the benchmark the greater of this rate or a range of rates submitted by lenders plus 200 basis points, according to a statement on OSFI's website.

It applies to borrowers with at least a 20% downpayment, who are not required to purchase mortgage insurance.

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7519;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.