Canada lays new charges against official accused of leaking secrets

OTTAWA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Canadian prosecutors have laid three new charges against a top police intelligence official who is accused of leaking secret information, a spokeswoman for the federal prosecution service said on Monday.

Cameron Ortis, a director general with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, faces charges under a 2012 security of information law for prosecuting spies. He had access to highly sensitive domestic and foreign intelligence.

The three charges were filed last week under a section of the law that relates to the unauthorized communication of special operational information, Public Prosecution Service of Canada spokeswoman Nathalie Houle said in a statement.

Ortis - who is next due in court on Tuesday - has been in jail since Nov. 8 when an Ontario court revoked his bail. No date has yet been set for his trial.

Canada is a member of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network alongside the United States, Britain, New Zealand and Australia. Security experts have said the case could damage Canada's standing in the network.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Marguerita Choy)

