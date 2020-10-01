World Markets

Canada launches C$10 billion infrastructure plan to aid post-coronavirus recovery

Contributors
David Ljunggren Reuters
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTINNE MUSCHI

Canada is launching a C$10 billion ($7.5 billion) infrastructure plan that will help the country recover from the coronavirus outbreak and create 60,000 jobs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

OTTAWA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Canada is launching a C$10 billion ($7.5 billion) infrastructure plan that will help the country recover from the coronavirus outbreak and create 60,000 jobs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

He told a news conference the fund would invest in clean power, zero-emissions buses, home retro fits, broadband networks and irrigation infrastructure for farmers.

($1=1.3288 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Steve Scherer)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    JPMorgan to Move $230 Billion Assets to Germany in Brexit Shift

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. is moving about 200 billion euros ($230 billion) from the U.K. to Frankfurt as a result of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Hubertus Vaeth, managing director of Frankfurt Main Finance, comments on the move on Bloomberg.

    Sep 24, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular