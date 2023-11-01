Canada keeps immigration target unchanged for next 2 years amid housing crunch

OTTAWA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canada kept its immigration targets unchanged for the next two years and will add 500,000 permanent residents from 2026, the same as 2025, Immigration Minister Marc Miller said on Wednesday, as the country grapples with high inflation and a housing crisis.

"Starting in 2026, the number of newcomers we aim to welcome will stabilize at 500,000, allowing for sustainable population growth," Miller told reporters in Ottawa.

(Reporting by Wa Lone in Toronto and Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; editing by Steve Scherer)

