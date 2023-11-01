News & Insights

Canada keeps immigration target unchanged for next 2 years amid housing crunch

November 01, 2023 — 04:09 pm EDT

Written by Wa Lone and Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canada kept its immigration targets unchanged for the next two years and will add 500,000 permanent residents from 2026, the same as 2025, Immigration Minister Marc Miller said on Wednesday, as the country grapples with high inflation and a housing crisis.

"Starting in 2026, the number of newcomers we aim to welcome will stabilize at 500,000, allowing for sustainable population growth," Miller told reporters in Ottawa.

