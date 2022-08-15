US Markets

Canada June wholesale trade up 0.1% on agricultural supplies, autos

Reuters
Canadian wholesale trade increased by 0.1% in June from May on the higher sales in agricultural supplies, as well as the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

    Sales were up in two out of seven subsectors, representing 30.2% of wholesale trade, while sales were higher in three of the ten provinces. Sales fell by 0.1% in volume terms.

      
  
  (Percent changes)
                               Jun       Jun     May (rev)  May (prev)
                              mo/mo     yr/yr     mo/mo      mo/mo
  Wholesale trade             +0.1      +12.2      +0.9       +1.6
  Wholesale trade ex-autos    -0.4      +12.2      +0.8       +1.6
  Wholesale inventories       +3.4      +26.0      +2.9       +2.5
  
  Sectors:
  Farm products               -0.1      +14.9
  Food/beverages/tobacco      -1.2       +9.8        
  Personal/household          -3.5       +6.4
  Motor Vehicles and Parts    +3.1      +12.0
  Building materials/supplies -0.7       +4.0
  Machinery/equipment         -0.1      +13.9   
  Misc.                       +3.5      +29.9
 
  
 
    NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 0.5% increase in wholesale trade in June from May. All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

