Canada June wholesale trade most likely up 0.5% - Statscan flash estimate

Canadian wholesale trade mostly likely rose 0.5% in June from May, largely driven by higher sales in the miscellaneous goods subsector, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

The flash estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 66.8%. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 87.2%.

