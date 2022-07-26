Canada June wholesale trade most likely up 0.5% - Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, July 26 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade mostly likely rose 0.5% in June from May, largely driven by higher sales in the miscellaneous goods subsector, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

The flash estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 66.8%. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 87.2%.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Ismail Shakil)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.