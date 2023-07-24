Canada June wholesale trade most likely down 4.4% -Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, July 24 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade most likely fell 4.4% in June from May, largely due to lower sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies as well as motor vehicle, parts and accessories subsectors, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Monday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 53.6%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 79.1%.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by David Ljunggren)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.