Canada June unemployment falls to record low of 4.9%

OTTAWA, July 8 (Reuters) - Canada's June unemployment rate fell to a record low of 4.9%, beating expectations, even after losing 43,200 jobs because fewer people were looking for work.

Unemployment had been expected to stay at 5.1%, in line with May. Average hourly wages rose 5.6% in June compared with a 4.5% gain in May.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa, editing by Steve Scherer and Jason Neely)

