Canada June retail sales up by record 23.7%, rising above pre-pandemic levels

Julie Gordon Reuters
Kelsey Johnson Reuters
Dale Smith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canadian retail sales rose by a record 23.7% in June, led by higher motor vehicle and parts sales, rising above February levels for the first time since the shutdowns tied to the coronavirus pandemic, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

OTTAWA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales rose by a record 23.7% in June, led by higher motor vehicle and parts sales, rising above February levels for the first time since the shutdowns tied to the coronavirus pandemic, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

In a preliminary estimate, Statscan said July retail sales could rise by a more subdued 0.7%.

The June gain was slightly below analyst expectations of an increase of 24.5% in June, though well ahead of retail sales in the United States, where gains have slowed amid spiraling new COVID-19 infections.

Sales were up in all subsectors tracked by Statistics Canada, led by motor vehicle and parts dealers, which rose 53.4%. Excluding autos and parts, retail sales rose 15.7% in June.

Sales surged at non-essential retailers, with clothing stores posting a 142.3% gain and furniture and home goods stores rising 70.9%, StatsCan said.

Overall, retail sales in June were 1.3% higher than February levels as the economy continued to reopen from coronavirus closures.

"With the major advance in June, retail sales are now above their pre-pandemic level, but the pace of recovery is likely to slow ahead," said Royce Mendes, a senior economist with CIBC Capital Markets, in a note.

The Canadian dollar CAD= held near 1.3220 to the U.S. dollar, or 75.64 U.S. cents, after the data, down 0.3% on the day.

